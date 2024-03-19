Congress Working Committee To Meet Today To Approve Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto

Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Tuesday to discuss and finalise the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The central election committee (CEC) of the Congress, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will convene on March 19 and 20 to select the candidates for the remaining phases of the seven-phase polls starting on April 19.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's apex decision-making body, is slated to convene on March 19 to approve the draft manifesto which carries the five 'guarantees' for justice.

Congress’ ‘Five Nyay’ Concept

According to PTI, Jairam Ramesh conveyed the party's stance on fighting the elections based on the concept of 'five nyay' (justice) - 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Yuva Nyay'. He mentioned that there are 25 guarantees, five for each 'nyay', which have already been announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi.

Ramesh also made a pointed remark, stating, "These are the guarantees by the Congress party and not by a single person," in an apparent dig at the prime minister who has been claiming to provide "Modi ki guarantee," as per PTI.

This comes after the Congress Party's release of 82 candidates across two separate lists: the first containing 39 candidates and the second comprising 43. Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, will once again contest from Wayanad, a seat he won in 2019. The 17th Lok Sabha is set to dissolve on June 16, 2024. The Election Commission announced on Saturday that polling for Lok Sabha seats will occur in seven phases, starting from April 19, with votes being counted on June 4.