Congress Writes To CBI Chief, Seeks Amit Shah's Quizzing Over 'Sangma Govt Most-Corrupt' Remark

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday (March 23, 2023) said he has written to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal asking the probe agency to quiz Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent remark describing the Conrad Sangma government in Meghalaya in its previous term as "corrupt". In a letter dated March 21, 2023, Ramesh asked Jaiswal to investigate that claim and wrote that Shah in his public speech last month said the then government of Meghalaya "was the most corrupt government in the country".

"Amit Shah is also the Home Minister of India. In his capacity as the home minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to this conclusion," he wrote further.

Sharing the letter on his official Twitter account, Jairam Ramesh said that for some inexplicable reasons, the home minister, who is also the former national president of BJP, has failed to act upon the information about the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government.

"Therefore, in the highest national interest, we urge you to summon Shri Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to the stated assessment and investigate the matter," he said.

"We also urge you to investigate if the Home Minister of India was under any undue duress from his party or other forces, to suppress the information related to the corruption of Meghalaya, in order to enable his party BJP to support the same chief minister after the recent Meghalaya elections," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said he has written to the Director of CBI asking the probe agency to question the Union home minister further on his "categorical assertion" that Conrad Sangma's government in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country.

"That of course did not prevent the BJP from supporting the same Conrad Sangma again," Ramesh added.