Conman Kiran Patel, Who Posed As PMO Official, Sent To 15 Day Judicial Custody; Has 3 Cases Against Him In Gujarat

Srinagar: Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman who posed as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office has been sent to 15 days of judicial custody by the Srinagar city district court on Friday. Citing security concerns the police produced the accused in court through video conferencing. Patel, a Gujarat resident, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 3 from a 5-star hotel 'The Lalit Grand Palace' in Srinagar, where he was staying as a top official. The conman got the requisite perks, including a bulletproof car and scores of security personnel, and had three cases registered against him in his home state Gujarat, police said on Friday. The J&K Police says it got suspicious about him, gathered information about the accused, and informed the Srinagar Police Chief.

If sources are to be believed, the person had forged documents to cheat people in the security who had provided him with high-security cover during his stay in the valley, they accompanied him to the famous tourist spots like Dudpahari, where an SDM rank officer from the state received and accompanied him.

The fraudster reached the Kaman post on the Line of Control besides visiting several places including Dal Lake in Srinagar. He also held some meetings with the officials of the J&K administration and gave the impression that he has got a mandate from the Central Government to identify investment opportunities in J&K.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against the accused and the investigation is still on. Sources said that preliminary investigation reveals that the accused have managed to dupe gullible people for transfer and other benefits. Sources said The police are also questioning two senior officers in this matter to ascertain how the man managed to get high security and VVIP treatment in Kashmir.

The counsel of accused Kiran Bhai Patel, who appeared for him in the Srinagar court today, said that his client has denied all the allegations and informed him that security cover was given to two other persons who are related to politics in Gujarat. The counsel for the accused, Rehan Gauhar, further said that his client was with these two persons in the Valley and the council also submitted that if he was provided security without knowing his reality, then it is a failure of the administration. He said he was not produced in the court in person due to security reasons and was produced through video conference.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who remained silent since yesterday, also issued a statement which reads. “On March 2, 2023, the CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed the police about a person in Kashmir. SSP Srinagar immediately sent a team to Lalit Hotel under the leadership of SP East, The details of this person were found to be Kiran Bhai Patel, son of Judesh Bhai Patel, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who was posing as Additional Director (Strategy & Operations), PMO, New Delhi. Finding his answers suspicious, he was taken to the Nishat police station, where he confessed to his crime. Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him.

Accused Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on 03-03-2023 and he is on police remand till 17-03-2023. Many related people have been questioned in this matter. The matter is in the initial stage of the investigation. Detailed information on this matter will be shared later.

They added, “It is also pertinent to mention that three cases are registered against the accused forger in different Police Stations of Gujarat.

According to the information, this was the second visit of the accused to Kashmir, he had come earlier in February, and now on his second visit in March, he is arrested by police. The fraudster is arrested but many questions related to the security system are still unanswered.