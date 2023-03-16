Conman Posing As Top PMO Official Accorded Z-Plus Security In J&K; Arrested After Suspicion

Srinagar: A Gujarat man posing as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaigns) in the Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 3. Kiran Patel, a resident of Gujarat, was picked up by J&K Police from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar where he was staying as a top official. According to court documents, he was on his third visit to the Kashmir valley and was subsequently nabbed by alert security officials. Sources said that "Police got suspicious about him and started gathering information about the accused who turned out to be an imposter posing as Additional Director 'Strategy and Campaign' in the office of PMO in Delhi.

Sources said that the con man had forged documents to deceive people in the security who provided him high-security cover during his stay in Valley, the imposter was given a thick security cover and accompanied him to the famous tourist destination Dudparhri where a top state official received and accompanied him.

The police department, after receiving specific information about a person identified as Kiran Patel, son of Jagdish Patel, identified as Additional Director (Strategy and Operations) PMO, New Delhi, swiftly Acted and arrested the person in Srinagar.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused and have been arrested. Sources said that preliminary investigation reveals that he has managed to dupe gullible people for monetary and other benefits.

Accordingly, an FIR No. 19 of 2023 was registered by Srinagar Police at Nishat Police Station, which read, “A reliable information received by Police Station Nishat on 02-03-2023 revealed that a fraudster Kiran Patel is a resident of Gujarat. He was involved in activities based on criminal intent within the jurisdiction of this Police Station and other parts of Kashmir Valley and by employing a high degree of forgery means.

"The said person has cheated gullible persons by cheating, and forgery and will fully carry out activities in pursuance of a well-conceived scheme to gain monetary as well as material benefits ."

As per FIR the fraudster has been booked under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC at Nishat police station and further investigation is on.

Sources said Kiran Patel, who introduced herself as a senior Indian government official, also met at least two deputy commissioners during her visit to the Valley. A local court in Srinagar has sent Kiran Patel to judicial custody today.