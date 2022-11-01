Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's EXPLOSIVE claim: 'Jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain EXTRACTED Rs 10 crore for my protection’

NEW DELHI: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made an explosive revelation that jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain had extracted Rs 10 crore as “protection money” to protect him in Tihar Jail. Sukesh Chandrashekhar made these claims in a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in which he claimed that he knew Jain since 2015.

In his letter, the incarcerated conman said that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to Jain’s party AAP which promised to offer him an important party position in south India.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister... In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” Chandrashekhar claimed in his hand-written letter.

He also claimed that he had disclosed the payments made to Jain, the AAP and also D-G Prisons to a CBI probe team last month. The letter was sent to the Delhi LG through his lawyer.

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged at Delhi’s Mandoli jail. He was arrested for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi. He was shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in Delhi in August this year after he made repeated requests for a transfer to another jail. He claimed he had received death threats from within the Tihar jail.

This month, he again approached the Supreme Court with a request to shift him from Mandoli jail. However, the Supreme Court declined to entertain his plea.

Interestingly, on October 19, days after the letter was posted, the L-G granted approval to the economic offences wing of Delhi Police to investigate 82 officials of the prisons department for their alleged involvement in the organised crime syndicate run by Chandrashekhar from inside jail premises.