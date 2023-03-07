Conrad Sangma, Neiphiu Rio To Take Oath As Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs Today, PM Modi Likely To Attend Ceremony

New Delhi: Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio will take oath as chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively on Tuesday (March 7, 2023) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the two northeastern leaders.

While Sangma's NPP-led alliance in Meghalaya will lead the government with the support of 45 MLAs, including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Rio will head an all-party government with no opposition in Nagaland.

Conrad Sangma to take oath as Meghalaya CM for second straight term

In Meghalaya, NPP chief Sangma, whose party secured 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will take oath as the chief minister for a second consecutive term along with other cabinet ministers.

Handed over the letter of support to Hon'ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji from UDP and PDF to form the Government in alliance with the NPP .

On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the Meghalaya assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them. The speaker of the newly formed assembly will be elected on March 9 during a special House session.

Glimpses of the oath taking ceremony of Hon'ble MLAs to the 11th Meghalaya Assembly.



It is the faith of the people that has led us this far. Proud to represent South Tura Constituency as their MLA. My best wishes to all fellow MLAs.



To God be the glory.

Neiphiu Rio to be sworn as Nagaland CM for fifth time

In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, 72, will be sworn as chief minister of the northeastern state for the fifth term.

As per reports, BJP National President JP Nadda will also be present at the swearing-in to be held at around 1.30 pm.

In the recently concluded Nagaland polls, the NDPP-BJP coalition had won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The alliance was the only pre-poll one in the state and contested on a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

I express my grateful appreciation to the electorates of Northern Angami-II A/C for the confidence and collective efforts which ensured my victory in the Assembly Elections. I accept with humility and gratitude the responsibility reposed upon me.

The regional party increased its tally from 18 in 2018 to 25 this time, while the saffron party retained its tally of 12 seats, giving the alliance the absolute majority to retain power for the second straight term.

Subsequently, all other parties in Nagaland extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Tripura stated that its leader Manik Saha will continue to hold the post of chief minister and will take oath on Thursday, a day after Holi.

Saha was named as the CM at a meeting of the BJP legislature party in Agartala on Monday.

My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of legislature party.



Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, we shall work together to build 'Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' & ensure the welfare of all sections of people.

After being elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party, today called on Hon'ble Governor of Tripura Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya Ji at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the Government in the state.

In the recently held Tripura elections, the saffron camp had bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly, while its ally -- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- won one seat.