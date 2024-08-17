The Kolkata trainee doctor's rape and murder case has shook the entire nation. In today's DNA, we will delve into the conspiracy theories surrounding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RGK Hospital in Kolkata, where new revelations continue to emerge daily. Each new piece of information raises a critical question: Is there an attempt to shield the real culprits behind the rape murder of the trainee doctor? Is there a conspiracy within the hospital to destroy crucial evidence?

Zee News has obtained an exclusive video from the night of the incident at RGK Hospital, which you can watch on your screen right now. The video captures a violent mob wielding rods and sticks, vandalizing the hospital. In the video, instructions can be heard directing the attackers to move from the emergency room to the seminar hall, which was the scene of the crime.

This 30-second video is a significant piece of evidence suggesting a conspiracy to destroy evidence related to the trainee doctor’s rape-murder. The attackers' primary target, as heard in the video, was the seminar hall where the horrific crime occurred.

The Kolkata High Court has acknowledged that the vandalism at the hospital was premeditated, with multiple pieces of evidence supporting this claim.

Key Evidence:

* The mob of protesters arrived equipped with sticks and iron rods, indicating a well-planned attack.

* Upon entering the hospital, the attackers first destroyed CCTV cameras to prevent their identities from being recorded during the vandalism.

These are undeniable facts, leading to strong suspicions that there was a deliberate attempt to obliterate the crime scene within the hospital. The critical question remains: Who orchestrated this conspiracy and ordered the mob to wreak havoc in the hospital?

Following the conviction of Sanjay Roy, the CBI has now shifted its focus to the former principal of RGK Hospital, Sandeep Ghosh. On Friday, Ghosh was interrogated by the CBI for 12 hours, and the questioning continues today at the CBI office. The role of Principal Sandeep Ghosh in this entire case has now come under serious scrutiny.