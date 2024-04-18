AAP Claims 'Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal' After ED Says Delhi CM Eating Mangoes

The tussle between the Enforcement Directorate and Aam Aadmi Party over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has taken a serious turn today after AAP minister Atishi claimed that the BJP-ED are hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM in jail. Addressing a press meeting over ED's submission before a Delhi court that CM Kejriwal's diet contains sugar tea, sweets and mangoes, Atishi claimed that Kejriwal is a serious diabetic patient and the ED is not allowing administration of insulin to him in the prison.

Atishi's Murder Conspiracy Claim

Atishi claimed a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal and added that since March 21, Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level is continuously deteriorating. "He is asking the jail administration to give him insulin, but the jail officials are refusing to give him insulin....The jail administration's refusal to provide insulin to Arvind Kejriwal shows that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Kejriwal," she alleged. She also claimed that Kejriwal's sugar level has reached the 300 mark without insulin.

Atishi further said that the ED is trying to prevent Arvind Kejriwal from having home-cooked food in jail, which may deteriorate his health and he may die. "ED is repeatedly lying in the court. ED told the court that Arvind Kejriwal was having sweet tea and sweets. He is eating bananas. Arvind Kejriwal is eating tea and sweets made from ERYTHRITOL sweetener prescribed by the doctor in jail. Talking about eating bananas, doctors advise that sugar patients should always keep bananas or toffees with them," said Aditi.

ED's Submission Before Court

The ED today claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail. The special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart. The ED also said that Kejriwal is eating banana and aloo-puri. The ED claimed Kejriwal was consuming high-sugar foods to seek bail on medical grounds, or shift to a hospital.