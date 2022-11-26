Constitution Day: PM Narendra Modi unveils four initiatives under e-court project; know about them here

New Delhi: On the occasion of Constitution Day in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 26, 2022, unveiled a number of new initiatives under the e-court project. The Prime Minister launched several initiatives, including the S3WaaS Websites, the JustIS mobile app 2.0, the Digital Court, and the Virtual Justice Clock. According to a formal press release, the day has been observed as Constitution Day since 2015 to honour the Constituent Assembly of India's adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. The Project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Courts, S3WASS Websites for District Courts on #ConstitutionDay2022, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lDnDldynuK — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

4 initiatives under e-court project

“Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the Court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on a day/week/month basis at the Court level. The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposals by the court.

The public can access the Virtual Justice Clock of any court establishment on the District Court`s website," read the statement.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring the pendency and disposal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. This App is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor the pendency and disposal of all the States and Districts under their jurisdiction.

The digital court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digitised form to enable the transition to Paperless Courts. S3WaaS Website is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary.

S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate Secure, Scalable & Sugamya (Accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen-friendly and divyang friendly.

PM Modi’s tribute to constitution day

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to the makers of the Indian Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision."Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet attached with a one-minute short video.The video shared by the official handle of PM Modi gave a quick glimpse of twenty-two chapters of the Constitution.

