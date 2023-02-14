topStoriesenglish2573023
NewsIndia
VIRAL

Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet for Over 1 Km in Maharashtra's Palghar - Watch

The cop was trying to stop the car from breaking the signal, but the driver did not pull the brakes, rather, he dragged the cop on the bonnet of the vehicle for over a kilometre.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet for Over 1 Km in Maharashtra's Palghar - Watch

In a horrific incident, a traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident took place in the Vasai area of Palghar on Sunday (February 12) when the cop stopped the vehicle from crossing the signal but the person driving it did not stop and the cop was dragged for over 1km while he was on the bonnet of the vehicle. 

A video of the incident shared by the news agency ANI shows a white car speeding on the road while the cop is seen on the bonnet of the car.

Quoting Manikpur Police, ANI reported that the driver of the car was a 19-year-old and he did not have a valid license. The driver was arrested by the police.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway