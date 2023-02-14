Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet for Over 1 Km in Maharashtra's Palghar - Watch

In a horrific incident, a traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident took place in the Vasai area of Palghar on Sunday (February 12) when the cop stopped the vehicle from crossing the signal but the person driving it did not stop and the cop was dragged for over 1km while he was on the bonnet of the vehicle.

A video of the incident shared by the news agency ANI shows a white car speeding on the road while the cop is seen on the bonnet of the car.

Maharashtra | Traffic police constable was dragged yesterday for over 1 km on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop it from crossing a signal in Vasai area of Palghar. The driver was 19 years old & did not have a valid license; driver arrested: Manikpur Police



Quoting Manikpur Police, ANI reported that the driver of the car was a 19-year-old and he did not have a valid license. The driver was arrested by the police.