Cop injured as locals hurl stones, attack police in Gujarat's Surat; properties worth lakhs damaged

Ahmedabad: In yet another attack on coronavirus warriors, a policeman was injured after locals hurled stones and attacked the security personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday morning. At least five persons have been detained for the attack on the policemen, said Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Barot.

As per a report, locales allegedly threw stones at the security personnel and damaged properties worth lakhs in a fit of rage. They were angry after they saw a PCR van arriving in the area to enforce the lockdown. "We a sent a PCR van in the area after coming to know that people were roaming around and not adhering to the lockdown norms. When the police asked locals to stay indoors, some of them got angry and started throwing stones at the policemen," Barot told PTI.

Following the incident, an additional force was sent to the area and the situation was brought under control.

This is the second incident of attack on a police team in Surat. Earlier on March 30, over 90 labourers were arrested after they clashed with police. The labourers had assembled in large numbers on the streets in Ganesh Nagar and Tirupati Nagar in the city and demanded transportation arrangements to go to their hometowns amid nation-wide lockdown.