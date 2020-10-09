हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Cop shot dead while going to police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The cop was on his way to the police station in Maniari of Muzaffarpur when he was attacked by assailants. 

Cop shot dead while going to police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Representational Image

MUZAFFARPUR: A policeman was shot dead when he was going to the police station in Maniari of Muzaffarpur district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday (October 8). 

"On Thursday morning, a policeman was shot dead when he was going to the police station in Maniari, Muzaffarpur. We are still in the preliminary stage of the investigation. We will probe the matter," ASP (West) Syed Imran Masood told ANI.

"We will look into the case from all possible angles and will find out who is behind this incident," he added. 

