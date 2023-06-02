Coromandal Express Train Accident: Indian Railways Issues Helpline Numbers - Check Details

In a major rail disaster, three trains got derailed in Odisha's Balasore district, killing many and injuring others. As per a statement released by the Indian Railways, Train no. 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express and Train no. 12864 SMVB – HWH Superfast Express got derailed near the Bahanaga Bazaar Railway station at around 18.55 Hrs on Friday. Rescue operations are being carried out at war footing scale, while NDRF team, Medical team, Ambulances are at the accident site. As of now, 50 numbers of casualties are reported due to the tragic accident and 350 have been confirmed injured.

Indian Railways Helpdesk are opened at Howrah, Santragachi, Shalimar, Kharagpur and Balasore. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has cancelled his Goa visit and is reaching Balasore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the accident. Railway staff and officials are present at the accident site and rescue operations are going on at utmost priority.

Helpline Numbers

Howrah: 033-2638227

Kharagpur: 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore: 8249591559, 7978418322, 8585039521

Shalimar: 9903370746

Santragachi: 8109289460, 8340649469

Helpline Numbers By South West Railways

Bangalore:080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam: 8431403419

SMVT Bengaluru: 9606005129

KJM: 88612 03980

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Flag Off Cancelled

Following the accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has cancelled his travel to Goa, where he was visiting to flag off Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. The Ministry of Railways has announced that the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express flag off has now been postponed. The train was supposed to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on June 3, 2023, and was the first Vande Bharat Express for the Konkan Railways.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that he has taken stock of the situation, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet.