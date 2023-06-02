Coromandel Express Derails In Odisha's Balasore, Several Injured

NEW DELHI: In an unpleasant development, the Coromandel Express, moving from Shalimar to Chennai, derailed at the Bahanaga Station in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. According to reports, several passengers sustained injuries after the train collided head-on with a goods train causing the derailment of four coaches of the superfast passenger train.

The accident happened around 7.20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar Station near Kolkata, the officials said.

Odisha | Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/hV7YrDlduW — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023



Relief And Rescue Teams; Ambulances Rushed To Spot

Meanwhile, relief and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. "An Express Train (12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express) met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level'' Special Relief Commissioner Office told ANI.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, and DG Fire Services have been rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations at Bahanaga. Medical colleges and all hospitals in and around Balasore have been put on alert, said Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena informed that after the Coromandel express train accident, around 132 injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC and the Khantapada PHC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a team led by a Minister is being rushed to the spot to aid victims. She said that the West Bengal government is coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railway.

NDRF, ODRAF Asked To Assist In Rescue Work

The Odisha government has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, the officials said.

Helpline Numbers Issued

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai). The West Bengal government has also opened an emergency control room with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185.