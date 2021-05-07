‘Corona curfew’ imposed in Chandigarh this weekend, Check guidelines here

Chandigarh: In a bid to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Friday (May 7) announced a “Corona curfew” for this weekend.
The curfew will be in place starting from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10, the order passed by District Magistrate Mandip S Brar said.
The city was already observing daily corona curfew from 6 pm in the evening till 5 am in the morning every day since April 28. The fresh order is meant to make the curbs stricter over the weekend.
There will be, however, no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. Shops selling essential goods will remain open for only home delivery up to 2 pm.
Limits on gatherings for marriages and funerals have also been specified.
Here are the guidelines to be followed during the Corona curfew:
- Essential services such as health, law and order, municipal services, police,electricity, fire, media and telecom services will continue to operate.
- Shops dealing with essentials items such as milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, groceries etc will be allowed to open till 2 pm but only for home deliveries.
- No curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods
- Restaurants and eateries can open for home deliveries up to 9 pm
- Passengers travelling from or to airports, railway stations and bus stands will be allowed
- With the permission of SDM, 50 people can attend marriages and 20 can attend funerals.
- Exams and people involved in exam duties will be allowed
- Vaccination and testing centres would remain open
Here’s a copy of the order:
"Marriages may be conducted with prior permission with max 50 people; funerals with attendance of max 20 people allowed; vaccination/testing centres to be open; morning walk allowed from 6-9 am while adhering to COVID protocols," reads order ahead of weekend curfew in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/DlhctAUbyX
