‘Corona curfew’ imposed in Chandigarh this weekend, Check guidelines here

Chandigarh: In a bid to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Friday (May 7) announced a “Corona curfew” for this weekend.

The curfew will be in place starting from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10, the order passed by District Magistrate Mandip S Brar said.

The city was already observing daily corona curfew from 6 pm in the evening till 5 am in the morning every day since April 28. The fresh order is meant to make the curbs stricter over the weekend.

There will be, however, no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. Shops selling essential goods will remain open for only home delivery up to 2 pm.

Limits on gatherings for marriages and funerals have also been specified.

Here are the guidelines to be followed during the Corona curfew:

Essential services such as health, law and order, municipal services, police,electricity, fire, media and telecom services will continue to operate.

Shops dealing with essentials items such as milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, groceries etc will be allowed to open till 2 pm but only for home deliveries.

No curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods

Restaurants and eateries can open for home deliveries up to 9 pm

Passengers travelling from or to airports, railway stations and bus stands will be allowed

With the permission of SDM, 50 people can attend marriages and 20 can attend funerals.

Exams and people involved in exam duties will be allowed

Vaccination and testing centres would remain open

Here’s a copy of the order:

"Marriages may be conducted with prior permission with max 50 people; funerals with attendance of max 20 people allowed; vaccination/testing centres to be open; morning walk allowed from 6-9 am while adhering to COVID protocols," reads order ahead of weekend curfew in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/DlhctAUbyX — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

