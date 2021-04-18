हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Corona night curfew imposed in Tamil Nadu from this date, complete lockdown on Sundays, read details

Amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to impose night curfew in all districts of the state with effect from April 20. A notification released by the government said a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on Sunday. 

Corona night curfew imposed in Tamil Nadu from this date, complete lockdown on Sundays, read details
PTI photo

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday (April 18) imposed a night curfew in all districts across the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The night curfew will remain imposed from 10 pm to 5 am with effect from April 20. A notification released by the government said a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on Sunday. 

As per the notification, eateries will be allowed to function during Sunday relock. However, all beaches, parks and places of tourist attaractions will remain shut during this p

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduNight curfewCOVID-19Coronaviruscorona night curfewlockdown 2.0lockdown 2021
Next
Story

Four airlines booked for failing to check RT-PCR reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra

Must Watch

PT12M9S

Amit Shah Super Exclusive: Didi's farewell set in a few days, says Amit Shah