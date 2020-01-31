हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Air India flight to evacuate Indian Citizens from Wuhan

Nearly 325 Indians will be evacuted to India to enusre their safety from the outbreak of coronavirus. Ministries of civil aviation and health had made all possible arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively.

New Delhi: Air India flight will leave from New Delhi to Wuhan on Friday to evacuate Indian citizen residing in China. The flight will leave from Delhi at 12.30 pm, confirmed External affairs and health ministry. 

Nearly 325 Indians will be evacuated to India to enusre their safety from the outbreak of coronavirus. Ministries of civil aviation and health had made all possible arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively. The  special flight will have a team of doctors with special medical kit in the flight to ensure that the evacuation is done without any danger. 

Cabinet Secretary had chaired a meeting to decided to that steps may be taken to prepare for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. On January 29, Ministry of External Affairs informed that Chinese Government has requested for permission to operate two flights to bring back Indian citizens from Hubei Province of China. MEA was in constant contact with the Chinese government in this regard. 

China is continously working with the international health agency and coordinating with other countries to safeguard regional and global public health security.

The death toll has gone upto 213 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak confirmed Chinese authorities.   Hubei province alone has reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths. The total number of cases confirmed is as many as 9,692. 

