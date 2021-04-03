हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus at Kumbh Mela 2021, around 300 COVID-19 cases reported from Haridwar in last 4 days

The coronavirus has reached Kumbh Mela 2021 with as many as seven saints at Krishna Ashram located in Shankaracharya Chowk testing positive for the infection. 

File photo

Haridwar: The coronavirus has reached Kumbh Mela 2021 with as many as seven saints at Krishna Ashram located in Shankaracharya Chowk testing positive for the infection.

Around 300 cases of COVID-19 infection has been found in Haridwar in the last four days, confirmed Kumbh Mela Health Officer Dr Sanger.

This could adversely effect the Kumbh Mela which commenced on Thursday (April 1) in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Meanwhile, all the saints in the 'ashram' have been kept in isolation.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government had issued a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus. Uttarakhand has mandated a negative RT-PCR test report for the devotees visiting Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The Kumbh Mela will be held for only 30 days this year, from April 1 to 30, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees will participate in three shahi snans which are slated for April 12, 14 and 27.

