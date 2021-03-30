हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand

Kumbh Mela 2021 to have new COVID-19 guidelines from April 1

The announcement for the new SOPs came after around 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 at an ashram.

Kumbh Mela 2021 to have new COVID-19 guidelines from April 1
Picture credit: Reuters

Uttarakhand: New Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued for the Kumbh Mela after at least 32 people tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Inspector-General of police said on Tuesday (March 30) that the modified SOPs will be issued on April 1. 

"From April 1-30, SOPs will have to be followed strictly. Documents to be verified at entry points for outsiders, no such requirement for locals," the IG said, according to news agency ANI.

The announcement for the new SOPs came after around 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 at an ashram.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to restrict one of the most sacred pilgrimages, the Kumbh Mela, to 30 days for this year. The state government will issue the notice about the updated dates by the end of March. The grand fair will now be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar.

