Coronavirus cases in India cross 49 lakh mark; death toll at 80,776

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 49 lakh mark on Tuesday (September 15) with 83,809 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health data the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 49,30,237.
The death toll also crossed the 80,000 mark with 1,054 deaths reported on Monday taking the toll to 80,776. At present, the country has 9,90,061 active cases and 38,59,400 people have been treated and discharged so far.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|227
|25
|3278
|35
|52
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|93204
|1868
|476903
|9764
|4972
|60
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1756
|24
|4531
|152
|11
|1
|4
|Assam
|28630
|469
|115054
|1921
|482
|13
|5
|Bihar
|13975
|138
|145560
|2210
|831
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|2847
|119
|5300
|130
|98
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33645
|2140
|33109
|1178
|573
|18
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|248
|7
|2513
|25
|2
|9
|Delhi
|28641
|171
|188122
|3374
|4770
|26
|10
|Goa
|4946
|227
|19648
|519
|304
|14
|11
|Gujarat
|16469
|62
|95138
|1255
|3227
|17
|12
|Haryana
|20417
|338
|74712
|2125
|1000
|25
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3659
|295
|6182
|68
|82
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18049
|568
|36381
|644
|895
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|14064
|272
|48112
|1529
|561
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|98482
|740
|361823
|8865
|7384
|119
|17
|Kerala
|30555
|415
|79809
|2110
|454
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|903
|34
|2475
|39
|41
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21228
|741
|67711
|1713
|1791
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|291630
|914
|755850
|15789
|29894
|363
|21
|Manipur
|1585
|53
|6340
|149
|46
|22
|Meghalaya
|1686
|63
|2151
|76
|27
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|549
|49
|919
|89
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1289
|117
|3915
|14
|10
|25
|Odisha
|32344
|805
|122024
|3382
|637
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4805
|73
|15027
|457
|394
|9
|27
|Punjab
|20690
|903
|58999
|1463
|2424
|68
|28
|Rajasthan
|16726
|72
|86162
|1644
|1250
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|582
|15
|1521
|16
|16
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46912
|100
|453165
|5799
|8434
|53
|31
|Telengana
|30400
|132
|129187
|2180
|984
|10
|32
|Tripura
|7564
|135
|11925
|389
|207
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10374
|145
|22213
|1173
|429
|15
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67287
|835
|245417
|5932
|4491
|62
|35
|West Bengal
|23693
|69
|178223
|3084
|4003
|58
|Total#
|990061
|3463
|3859399
|79292
|80776
|1054
On Monday, India surpassed Brazil to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world at 37,80,107, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s recovery rate has touched 78 per cent reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day. In India, 37.8 lakh people have recovered, followed by Brazil at 37.23 lakh cases and the US at 24.5 lakh cases. Globally, 19,775,100 people have recovered, 29,190,588 have been infected and as many as 927,245 deaths have been recorded.
Ministry of Health said that India has consistently maintained a low and declining Case Fatality Rate (1.64%). This rate is lowest compared to global average of 3.2% and many countries. The Ministry added that it aim to achieve a national CFR of less than 1%. Many States/UTs even today have CFR less than 1%.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total samples tested till September 14 stands at 5,83,12,273, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday.