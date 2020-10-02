Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India cross 63 lakh mark; death toll nears one lakh

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 63 lakh mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 53 lakh as per the Ministry of Health data.
The total number of coronavirus case hold stands at 63,94,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773 with the infection claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data.
The total recoveries have surged to 53,52,078. The recovery rate in India stands at 83.70 percent.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|172
|2
|3623
|15
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|57858
|587
|636508
|7297
|5869
|41
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2955
|65
|7049
|159
|16
|4
|Assam
|34163
|333
|147522
|1904
|711
|14
|5
|Bihar
|12086
|6
|171048
|1316
|904
|6
|Chandigarh
|1884
|79
|10009
|196
|164
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30468
|459
|84699
|2981
|986
|29
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|113
|4
|2939
|10
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26738
|170
|250613
|3167
|5401
|40
|10
|Goa
|4977
|112
|28525
|400
|440
|12
|11
|Gujarat
|16690
|7
|118433
|1334
|3460
|10
|12
|Haryana
|13472
|868
|115038
|2161
|1402
|20
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3416
|16
|11608
|218
|195
|9
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16413
|604
|58552
|1680
|1198
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|11482
|114
|72461
|1119
|721
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|110431
|2796
|492412
|7144
|8994
|130
|17
|Kerala
|72418
|5278
|131052
|2828
|771
|29
|18
|Ladakh
|1067
|3
|3232
|85
|61
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20473
|524
|107279
|2545
|2336
|20
|20
|Maharashtra
|259440
|22
|1104426
|16104
|37056
|394
|21
|Manipur
|2402
|54
|8641
|181
|68
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1750
|135
|4001
|26
|51
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|328
|92
|1721
|124
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1083
|3
|5144
|78
|17
|25
|Odisha
|31795
|782
|190080
|4380
|859
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|4994
|45
|22505
|431
|525
|4
|27
|Punjab
|15763
|1051
|95937
|2271
|3451
|45
|28
|Rajasthan
|20807
|226
|115178
|1953
|1500
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|636
|36
|2375
|72
|39
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46369
|106
|547335
|5516
|9586
|66
|31
|Telengana
|28620
|438
|165844
|2437
|1145
|10
|32
|Tripura
|5480
|211
|20596
|504
|286
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8544
|567
|40079
|801
|625
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|50378
|505
|346859
|4444
|5864
|80
|35
|West Bengal
|26552
|220
|228755
|2996
|5017
|59
|Total#
|942217
|1512
|5352078
|78877
|99773
|1095
There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 percent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),?a cumulative total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 1, with 10,97,947 samples being tested on Thursday.