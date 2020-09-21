Coronavirus cases in India surge to 54.87 lakh; death toll at 87,882

New Delhi: India on Monday reported 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health data. The total tally in India now stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated and 87,882 deaths.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,08,642 cases, including 32,671 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|147
|9
|3452
|16
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|78836
|2927
|541319
|10608
|5359
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1964
|7
|5408
|128
|13
|4
|Assam
|28780
|582
|127338
|1795
|562
|14
|5
|Bihar
|13005
|376
|155155
|1857
|864
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|2821
|90
|7138
|372
|123
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37853
|364
|47653
|1572
|677
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|229
|21
|2693
|16
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32097
|33
|209632
|3742
|4982
|37
|10
|Goa
|5781
|139
|22297
|537
|351
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16208
|186
|103648
|1204
|3319
|17
|12
|Haryana
|21411
|271
|88697
|2547
|1149
|29
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4444
|136
|7565
|81
|120
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|22032
|751
|40957
|692
|1001
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|13791
|243
|56944
|1247
|617
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|98062
|521
|413452
|8611
|8023
|101
|17
|Kerala
|39484
|1949
|95702
|2751
|535
|16
|18
|Ladakh
|1013
|20
|2691
|25
|49
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22300
|336
|81374
|2216
|1970
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|291630
|6236
|884341
|26408
|32671
|455
|21
|Manipur
|2070
|124
|6767
|44
|57
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2111
|73
|2513
|30
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|583
|5
|1002
|12
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1184
|22
|4252
|81
|15
|25
|Odisha
|33504
|302
|145675
|4018
|701
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|4908
|123
|17556
|347
|462
|27
|Punjab
|22278
|121
|72598
|2225
|2813
|56
|28
|Rajasthan
|18184
|187
|95469
|1664
|1336
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|469
|43
|1975
|3
|28
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46703
|250
|486479
|5206
|8811
|60
|31
|Telengana
|29636
|937
|141930
|2230
|1042
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6566
|417
|15464
|654
|245
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|12455
|10
|28017
|875
|491
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|65954
|920
|283274
|6584
|5047
|94
|35
|West Bengal
|24806
|158
|195972
|2958
|4359
|61
|Total#
|1003299
|7525
|4396399
|93356
|87882
|1130
Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases conducted in India now stands at 64,392,594 out of which 7,31,534 test were conducted on Sunday.
India is the second worst-hit behind the US which has 67,99,044 cases and 1,99,474 deaths. The total number of cases in the world stands at 3,09,18,269 and the fatalities are 9,59,332.
The Union health ministry on Monday said India acquires the top position in the world in terms of recoveries from the coronavirus. It said more than 43 lakh people have recovered in the country so far, constituting for 19% of the total global recoveries.