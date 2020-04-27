Coronavirus COVID-19: 88 healthcare workers test positive in two Delhi's hospital

New Delhi: At least 39 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital have been quarantined as they are suspected to have novel coronavirus infection after 30 staff of the hospital tested positive.

In another case of medical staff testing positive in Delhi, 58 health workers of Delhi's Jagjeevan Ram Hospital were also tested COVID-19 positive.

Till now a total of 88 health workers in two Delhi's hospitals have been tested coronavirus positive.

In the second week of April, at least thirty-nine staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi's Max Hospital were also asked to go on self-quarantine after two heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saket tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Earlier, 30 healthcare workers at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS Delhi were advised to undergo quarantine after they came in contact with a man who came to AIIMS with neurological problems and later tested positive for COVID-19

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917, including 20,177 active cases.

So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.