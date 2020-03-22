हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID-19: Air India crew involved in evacuating 263 Indians from Rome advised home quarantine

The special flight had returned to New Delhi carrying 263 Indians - mostly students - on Sunday morning. Later in the day, they were sent to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed quarantine facility in Chhawla here.

New Delhi: The Air India Crew onboard a special flight that evacuated 263 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Italian capital Rome, have been advised home quarantine as per the established norms of the company, an official of the national carrier said.

Prior to being taken to the quarantine centre, the passengers had undergone thermal screening and immigration procedures at the Delhi airport.The Delhi customs had provided assistance in the clearance of these passengers at the Remote Bay of the Delhi airport.

Precautions were exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers were followed.This is the second batch of Indians evacuated by the Indian government from Italy, which has reported more than 47,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 218 Indians - mostly students - were evacuated from the Italian city of Milan.

