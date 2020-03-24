Coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 500, PM Narendra Modi locks down India for 21 days till April 14

As the world, including India, remains entangled in the grip of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a major decision to tackle the COVID-19. India will observe a complete lockdown from midnight of March 24 to fight coronavirus COVID-19 for a total of 21 days, announced PM Modi in the evening.

Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, PM Modi said, "From 12 am of March 24 entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." He added that the lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janata curfew.

India till 10.30 pm on Tuesday (March 24) recorded a total of 519 positive cases of the coronavirus and a death toll of 10 people. The number of active cases worldwide reached 279,213 and the fatal cases stood at 17,451 at 10.30 pm on Tuesday (March 24).

PM Modi appealed to all the people to not venture outside their homes for this period. "One step outside can make way for coronavirus into your house. If we won't follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years. With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes," added the PM.

The restrictions will apply to several services and establishments but many of them have been exempted from the closure.

1) Government Office, its Autonomous/ Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations shall remain closed.

Exceptions: Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies

2. Offices of the State/ Union Territory Governments, their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, etc. shall remain closed.

Exceptions: a. Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, and prisons. b. District administration and Treasury c. Electricity, water, sanitation d. Municipal bodies—Only staff required for essential services like sanitation, personnel-related to water supply etc

The above offices (SI. No I & 2) should work with a minimum number of employees. All other offices may continue to work-from-home only.

3. Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services be permitted.

4. Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

Exceptions: a. Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes; b. Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs; c. Print and electronic media; d. Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT-enabled Services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home; e. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce; f. Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets; g. Power generation. transmission and distribution units and services; h. Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, i. Cold storage and warehousing services and j. Private security services

All other establishments may work-from-home only.

5. Industrial Establishments will remain closed. Exceptions: a. Manufacturing units of essential commodities. b. Production units, which require a continuous process. after obtaining required permission from the State Government

6. All transport services air, rail, roadways — will remain suspended. Exceptions: a. Transportation for essential goods only. b. Fee, law and order and emergency services.

7. Hospitality Services to remain suspended Exceptions: a. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, as and sea crew. S. Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities.

8. All educational. training, research. coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

9. All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

10. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions / gatherings shall be barred.

11. In the case of funerals, a congregation of not more than twenty persons will be permitted.

All the persons who have arrived into India after March 15 and all such persons who have been deeded by health care personnel to remain under strict home/ institutional quarantine for a period as decided by local Health Authorities, failing which they will be liable to legal action under Sec 188 of the IPC. "Wherever exceptions to above containment measures have been allowed, the organisations/employers must ensure necessary precautions against COVID-19 virus, as well as social distance measures. as advised by the Health Department from time to time," read a statement.

In order to implement these containment measures, the District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions. All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such incident commander. The Incident Commander will issue passes for enabling essential movements as explained.

All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to the movement of people, but not to that of essential goods. The Incident Commanders will, in particular, ensure that all efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and material for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure shall continue without any hindrance. Any person violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC.

In his speech, PM Modi cited the examples of other countries saying that many nations have been rendered helpless due to the virus. "Coronavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts. Experts are saying that 'social distancing' is the only way to tackle coronavirus. Social distancing not only for infected but for every citizen including the prime minister," added PM Modi.

The PM showed a poster saying corona means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' (No one should come out on roads). He asserted, "I have full faith that we will emerge victorious from this challenge. He asked people to take care of themselves and their family.

The PM urged the citizens to not believe in rumours. "Don't believe in rumours and superstitions; don't take any medicines without consulting doctors," warned the PM. "I have requested all states that health services should be first priority in this situation. Centre has made the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus," announced PM Modi.

"All steps being taken by central and state government to ensure supply of essential items. This is time for patience and discipline; I appeal to you with folded hands to remember people putting their lives at risk for our safety," added the PM.

In his last address on the virus outbreak, PM Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease. He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.