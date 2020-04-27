Coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 8000 in Maharashtra; 440 new cases reported

Mumbai: As India continues to battle coronavirus pandemic, the number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 8,068 on Monday (April 27, 2020) which includes 342 fatalities. 440 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported in the state between Sunday evening to Monday morning.

Out of the 8,068 cases in the state Mumbai alone reported 5,407 cases of coronavirus which includes 724 recovered cases and 204 fatalities which include 12 new deaths reported in last 24 hours.

After Mumbai, Pune reports the highest number of cases at 1,052 including 22 new cases, 212 recovered cases and 76 deaths.

Here's the district-wise details of cases in Maharashtra:

S. DISTRICT TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL Death NEW Deaths Recovered 1 MCGM 5407 358 204 12 728 2 Thane 738 21 14 0 60 3 Palghar 141 2 4 0 20 4 Raigad 57 1 1 0 10 5 Nashik 131 0 12 0 7 6 Ahmednagar 36 1 2 0 22 7 Dhule 25 0 3 0 0 8 Jalgaon 19 6 4 2 1 9 Nandurbar 11 0 1 0 0 10 Pune 1052 22 76 3 212 11 Solapur 47 1 5 1 0 12 Satara 29 0 2 0 3 13 Kolhapur 10 0 0 0 3 14 Sangli 27 1 1 0 26 15 Sindhudurg 1 0 0 0 1 16 Ratnagiri 8 0 1 0 5 17 Aurangabad 50 0 5 0 23 18 Jalna 2 0 0 0 0 19 Hingoli 8 0 0 0 1 20 Parbhani 1 0 0 0 0 21 Latur 9 0 1 1 8 22 Osmanabad 3 0 0 0 3 23 Beed 1 0 0 0 0 24 Nanded 1 0 0 0 0 25 Akola 29 6 1 0 7 26 Amaravati 20 1 1 0 0 27 Yavatmal 48 20 0 0 10 28 Buldhana 21 0 1 0 14 29 Washim 1 0 0 0 1 30 Nagpur 107 0 1 0 22 31 Gondia 1 0 0 0 1 32 Chandrapur 2 0 0 0 0 33 Other states 25 0 2 0 0 TOTAL 8068 440* 342 19 1188

In COVID-19 mortality rate Maharashtra stands at 5th position at 4.24 percent. Meghalaya ranks first with 8.33 percent followed by Punjab at 5.75, Madhya Pradesh at 4.91 and Gujarat at 4.57.

Till now 115147 samples have been tested in Maharashtra out of which 55519 tests are done in government labs and 59628 in private labs. Out of the total samples 107519 have been tested negative and 7628 tested positive.

Meanwhile, the total number of corona cases inched to 27,892 in India which includes 20,835 active cases, 6,184 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 872 deaths, as per Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST. In the last 24 hours 1,396 new cases, 48 deaths, and 381 cured cases have been reported. Recovery rate stands at 22.17%.