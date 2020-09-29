Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India cross 61-lakh mark with 70,589 new infections

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (September 29) reported more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 61-lakh mark. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, coronavirus cases in India now stands 61,45,292 with 70,589 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total cases, 9,47,576 are active cases and 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll surged to 96,318 with 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The fatality rate in India stands at 1.57 percent while the recovery rate stands at 83.01 percent.
Here's the state-wise COVID-19 data:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|168
|20
|3582
|29
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|63116
|1760
|612300
|7210
|5745
|37
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2725
|230
|6592
|97
|15
|1
|4
|Assam
|30662
|1312
|142300
|2320
|667
|12
|5
|Bihar
|12664
|163
|166276
|1289
|892
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2200
|103
|9325
|222
|153
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33044
|1383
|74537
|2313
|877
|29
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|133
|19
|2877
|29
|2
|9
|Delhi
|27123
|2105
|240703
|4052
|5272
|37
|10
|Goa
|4917
|180
|27072
|612
|407
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|16689
|56
|114344
|1336
|3428
|12
|12
|Haryana
|15670
|815
|108411
|2421
|1331
|24
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3650
|7
|10627
|268
|180
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17601
|598
|54267
|1408
|1146
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|12126
|307
|68603
|1806
|688
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|104067
|676
|469750
|7509
|8641
|59
|17
|Kerala
|57957
|1171
|121268
|3347
|697
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|1030
|17
|3064
|32
|58
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21912
|519
|100012
|2441
|2242
|35
|20
|Maharashtra
|265455
|8191
|1049947
|19932
|35751
|180
|21
|Manipur
|2431
|72
|7982
|106
|64
|22
|Meghalaya
|1448
|32
|3868
|89
|46
|3
|23
|Mizoram
|499
|36
|1459
|86
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1002
|40
|4938
|50
|17
|1
|25
|Odisha
|34211
|795
|177585
|4014
|813
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5014
|225
|21156
|508
|515
|2
|27
|Punjab
|17746
|810
|90345
|2033
|3284
|46
|28
|Rajasthan
|20043
|343
|109472
|1754
|1456
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|698
|6
|2164
|18
|34
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46306
|35
|530708
|5554
|9383
|70
|31
|Telengana
|29477
|196
|158690
|2259
|1116
|9
|32
|Tripura
|5874
|185
|19203
|244
|276
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10066
|733
|36856
|1184
|580
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|53953
|1650
|331270
|5382
|5652
|58
|35
|West Bengal
|25899
|176
|219844
|2923
|4837
|56
|Total#
|947576
|15064
|5101397
|84877
|96318
|776
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,65,455 active cases, 10,49,947 cured and discharged cases and 35,751 deaths.Karnataka with 1,04,067 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,69,750 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,641 lives so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.