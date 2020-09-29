Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India cross 61-lakh mark with 70,589 new infections

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (September 29) reported more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 61-lakh mark. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, coronavirus cases in India now stands 61,45,292 with 70,589 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 9,47,576 are active cases and 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll surged to 96,318 with 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The fatality rate in India stands at 1.57 percent while the recovery rate stands at 83.01 percent.

Here's the state-wise COVID-19 data:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 20 3582 29 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 63116 1760 612300 7210 5745 37 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2725 230 6592 97 15 1 4 Assam 30662 1312 142300 2320 667 12 5 Bihar 12664 163 166276 1289 892 4 6 Chandigarh 2200 103 9325 222 153 6 7 Chhattisgarh 33044 1383 74537 2313 877 29 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 133 19 2877 29 2 9 Delhi 27123 2105 240703 4052 5272 37 10 Goa 4917 180 27072 612 407 6 11 Gujarat 16689 56 114344 1336 3428 12 12 Haryana 15670 815 108411 2421 1331 24 13 Himachal Pradesh 3650 7 10627 268 180 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17601 598 54267 1408 1146 14 15 Jharkhand 12126 307 68603 1806 688 9 16 Karnataka 104067 676 469750 7509 8641 59 17 Kerala 57957 1171 121268 3347 697 20 18 Ladakh 1030 17 3064 32 58 19 Madhya Pradesh 21912 519 100012 2441 2242 35 20 Maharashtra 265455 8191 1049947 19932 35751 180 21 Manipur 2431 72 7982 106 64 22 Meghalaya 1448 32 3868 89 46 3 23 Mizoram 499 36 1459 86 0 24 Nagaland 1002 40 4938 50 17 1 25 Odisha 34211 795 177585 4014 813 16 26 Puducherry 5014 225 21156 508 515 2 27 Punjab 17746 810 90345 2033 3284 46 28 Rajasthan 20043 343 109472 1754 1456 15 29 Sikkim 698 6 2164 18 34 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46306 35 530708 5554 9383 70 31 Telengana 29477 196 158690 2259 1116 9 32 Tripura 5874 185 19203 244 276 3 33 Uttarakhand 10066 733 36856 1184 580 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 53953 1650 331270 5382 5652 58 35 West Bengal 25899 176 219844 2923 4837 56 Total# 947576 15064 5101397 84877 96318 776

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,65,455 active cases, 10,49,947 cured and discharged cases and 35,751 deaths.Karnataka with 1,04,067 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,69,750 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,641 lives so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.