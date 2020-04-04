Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India reach 2902, death toll at 68 - highest spike in last 24 hours

India: The number of coronavirus cases in India witnessed the biggest jump on Saturday (April 4, 2020) as the number of cases rose to 2902. 601 cases were reported in past 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry data the 2902 cases which include 2650 active cases, 183 recovered cases, 1 migrated patient and 68 deaths. Uttar Pradesh reported 200 more cases whereas Uttrakhand reported 16 new cases, Punjab reported 58 cases and 5 deaths due to COVID-19, in Chandigarh, the case tally was at 18 and cases in Haryana stood at 30.

On Friday night, the tally stood 2,547 which included 157 recovered patients and 62 deaths. The highest number of cases so far has been recorded in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan’s Bikaner, a 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman with no travel history died as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 191. Of the new cases, eight can be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in mid-March, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Luv Agrawal said that 647 positive cases of coronavirus infection spanning across 14 states, linked to Tablighi Jamaat, have been found till April 3. The states and UTs are--Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He said that the spurt in cases is due to increase from a particular level. Hence, all need to follow social distancing more comprehensively.

The number of coronavirus deaths globally reached 1,097,909 even after hundreds of countries remain under lockdown and the United States and Italy remain the worst affected country with 276,995 and 119,827 cases respectively according to Johns Hopkins University tally at 6.30 am IST.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on Friday appreciated the discipline and patience shown by 130 crore Indians and said you are not alone in this fight against coronavirus COVID-19. He further asked Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch, mobile flash for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to dispel coronavirus COVID-19 darkness.

India is observing a 21-day lockdown to fight the pandemic. Several strict measures have been taken by the Centre and State government to fight the global health crisis.