COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi denounces poster calling for standing ovation for him, asks people to take responsibility of poor family instead

In a reference to a poster urging people to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a standing ovation over his fight against coronavirus COVID-19, the PM on Wednesday denounced the move calling it an act of mischief.

Reacting to this, PM Modi said that if someone really loves and wants to honour him they should take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis continues. He added that there can be no greater honour for him than this.

मेरे ध्यान में लाया गया है कि कुछ लोग यह मुहिम चला रहे हैं कि 5 मिनट खड़े रहकर मोदी को सम्मानित किया जाए। पहली नजर में तो यह मोदी को विवादों में घसीटने की कोई खुराफात लगती है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

हो सकता है कि यह किसी की सदिच्छा हो, तो भी मेरा आग्रह है कि यदि सचमुच में आपके मन में इतना प्यार है और मोदी को सम्मानित ही करना है तो एक गरीब परिवार की जिम्मेदारी कम से कम तब तक उठाइए, जब तक कोरोना वायरस का संकट है। मेरे लिए इससे बड़ा सम्मान कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

A poster has been circulating asking the people to give a standing ovation and salute the PM on April 12 (Sunday) at 5 pm for five minutes from their balconies. With a picture of the PM, the message reads, "This man has done so much for us and our nation. This Sunday on 12th of April 2020, 5 pm let us give a standing ovation and salute our Prime Minister."

"Everyone is requested to stand in their house balconies at 5 pm and give a standing ovation and salute our prime minister Narendra Damodardas Modi for 5 mins. Thank you," added the message further.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "It has been brought to my attention that some people are campaigning to honour Modi by standing for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like a scandal to drag Modi into disputes."

He also tweeted, "Maybe it is someone's goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus is over. There can be no greater honour for me than this."