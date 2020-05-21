Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi's LNJP Hospital asks doctors, health staff to vacate quarantine accommodation

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has asked its doctors and health staff working in COVID-19 wards to vacate the accommodations provided to them in hotels across Delhi by 12 noon on May 21.

The hospital authorities had issued the order under the directions issued by Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare on May 18.

The order by the LNJP Hospital dated May 20, stated that “regular quarantine of health care workers after performing duty in COVID-19 areas is not warranted” and staff on quarantine must vacate the accommodation provided in hotels and dharamshalas across the national capital.

The letter further stated that “all categories of staff on quarantine are directed to vacate the hospital-provided accommodations in hotels/dharamshala latest by 12 noon 21st of May, 2020".

In the order, LNJB Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar has said that if anyone stays in the hotel beyong the deadline then the person will have to bear the cost in their own and hospital will not be liale to make any payment.

Meanwhile, the doctors of the hospital have written a letter to Union Home Ministry Dr Harsh Vardhan expressing objection against the order.