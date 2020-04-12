हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways delivers camel milk to Mumbai woman after she tweets for help to PM Narendra Modi

In a novel gesture, Indian Railways transported 20 litres of camel milk to a family in Mumbai after a woman tweeted about its non-availability for her 3.5-year-old autistic child due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. It is to be noted that the child is allergic to goat, cow and buffalo milk and that's why the mother sought help from the government to get the camel's milk which is not available easily.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways delivers camel milk to Mumbai woman after she tweets for help to PM Narendra Modi
File photo used only for representational purpose.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir I have a 3.5 yrs old child suffering from autism and severe food allergies . He survives on Camel Milk and limited qty of pulses. When lockdown started I didn’t have enough camel milk to last this long. Help me get Camel Milk or its powder from Sadri(Rajasthan)," the woman had tweeted on April 4.

Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra tweeted that in less than a week's time, the camel milk was delivered to the woman and one more person in need by Indian Railways.

"Final update. 20 lts. camel milk reached Mumbai by train last night. The family has kindly shared part of it with another needy person in the city. Thanking Sh.Tarun Jain, CPTM, North-West Railways who ensured an unscheduled halt to pick the container,"Bothra said on Saturday.

Notably, Indian railways is playing a very important role during the nationwide lockdown as its freight corridor is fully functional and is transporting essential commodities and vital goods to different parts of the country at a time when other modes of transportation are not being allowed to operate.

