Indian Railways to halt 3,700 trains to support Janata Curfew against coronavirus COVID-19 - first time in its history

New Delhi: In the wake of the highly contagious coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calls to observe `Janata Curfew` on Sunday (March 22, 2020), the Indian Railways has decided to halt thousands of trains as part of measures to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Railway Ministry, around 3,700 trains had been cancelled from midnight of March 22 till 10 PM, in line with the Prime Minister's appeal of a day-long curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Railway Ministry on Saturday also decided to put brakes on as many as 709 trains. According to information, 584 trains have been cancelled completely and the rest 125 trains partially.

''The Indian Railways has suspended train services of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail and express trains, which were scheduled to start their journeys on Sunday due to call of `Janata Curfew`, '' a release from the Rail Ministry said.

According to the order issued by the Railway Ministry, no passenger or express train will originate from any railway station of the country between Saturday and Sunday midnight to 10 PM on Sunday. This will lead to the cancellation of around 2400 passenger and 1300 express trains.

The Railway Board has issued directions to all zonal heads that passengers already travelling in trains during the shutdown should not face any hassle.

Pitching for "social distancing", PM Narendra Modi had on Thursday called for a 'Janta curfew' from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

This experience will serve the nation well, he has said.

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 AM until 9 PM. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes," the Prime Minister said.