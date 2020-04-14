Coronavirus COVID-19: Nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, Centre to issue guidelines on April 15

Ending all specualtions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) announced extension of the nationwide till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that detailed guidelines on lockdown will be issued on April 15 (Wednesday). The prime minister, however, announced lockdown relaxations for daily wagers who have suffered a massive blow due to the 21-day lockdown. He also said that farmers will be given relief ahead of the rabi crop harvest season.

“Keeping in mind the livelihoods of our poor brothers and sisters, provision of limited relaxations in identified places from 20th April has been made. Daily wagers and those who depend on daily earning are my family,” said PM Modi..

“Country has enough stock of medicines and ration. Hurdles in the supply chain are constantly been addressed. We are also moving forward rapidly in the field of health infrastructure,” he added.

The prime minister said that all districts, localities and states will be closely monitored till April 20 and states which will not let hotspots increase could be allowed to resume some important activities, but with certain conditions.

“Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions,” noted PM Modi.

PM thanked the nation for its collective fight against coronavirus pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during the 21-day lockdown which he had announced on March 24.

''People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice,'' PM Narendra Modi said. ''India is fighting coronavirus pandemic due to the unity and penance of the entire country. India has been able to contain coronavirus to a large extent. I thank you all for your patience,'' the PM said adding, ''India will remain in lockdown till May 3.''