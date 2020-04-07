Coronavirus COVID-19: No need to create controversy over limited export of hydroxychloroquine, says Centre

Hours after the Indian government decided to partially lift the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, which is being called as a gamechanger drug in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus by US President Donald Trump, controversy erupted in the country over government's move to export COVID-19 drugs and pharmaceuticals.

Responding to the controversies, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said,"We have seen some attempts by sections of the media to create unnecessary controversy over the issue of COVID19 related drugs and pharmaceuticals. Like any responsible government, our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people. In order to ensure this, some temporary steps were taken to restrict exports of a number of pharmaceutical products. In the meanwhile, a comprehensive assessment was made of possible requirements under different scenarios. After having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged, these restrictions have been largely lifted. The DGFT has notified lifting restrictions on 14 drugs yesterday. With regard to paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), they will be kept in a licensed category and their demand position would be continuously monitored. However, the stock position could allow our companies to meet the export commitments that they had contracted.

The MEA spokesperson added that COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone across the globe and it is time for the international community to display strong solidarity and cooperation in fight against the deadly virus. "Given the enormity of the COVID19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation. This approach also guided our evacuation of nationals of other countries. In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter," said Srivastava.

It may be recalled that in an order issued on April 4, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade had announced the total prohibition of the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made of hydroxychloroquine "without exception". India has got requests from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (April 6) warned that Washington may retaliate against India if it does not export hydroxychloroquine, a anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 coronavirus, to the US.