Coronavirus COVID-19 spreading at community level in Karnataka, says minister Madhuswamy

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Karanataka, the state's Minister of Law, Parliamentary affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamy on Monday (July 6) said that COVID-19 is spreading at the community level in the state.

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, told reporters.

"We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand," he added.

The minister confirmed that the cumulative toll in the district due to the deadly viral disease has jumped to 9. Earlier, Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in the state. According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak across the world has now infected more than 1.1 crore people, with 5.35 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University on Monday (July 6, 2020) at 9 PM IST, the world has witnessed a total of 1,14,95,412 coronavirus confirmed infections. The death count has also surged to 5,35,185.

In a related development, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it was deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the global response to HIV.

"A new WHO survey showed access to HIV medicines has been significantly curtailed as a result of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.