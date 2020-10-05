Coronavirus COVID-19 tally in India crosses 66-lakh mark with 74,442 new cases

New Delhi: Coronavirus case hold in India crossed the 66-lakh mark on Monday (October 5, 2020) with 74,442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The total coronavirus cases in India stand at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases as per the Ministry of Health and family welfare.
The death toll in India surged to 1,02,685 deaths with 903 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|182
|9
|3649
|7
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|54400
|882
|658875
|7084
|5981
|40
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2953
|62
|7577
|189
|18
|4
|Assam
|33324
|609
|152127
|1351
|749
|14
|5
|Bihar
|11795
|198
|175458
|1526
|915
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|1673
|119
|10598
|202
|174
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28548
|744
|93731
|2654
|1045
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|105
|4
|2980
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|24753
|481
|260350
|3126
|5510
|38
|10
|Goa
|4839
|84
|30033
|506
|456
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|16809
|47
|122233
|1246
|3496
|9
|12
|Haryana
|12067
|801
|120341
|2083
|1470
|20
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3273
|19
|12361
|168
|217
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15460
|186
|62404
|1053
|1242
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|10936
|3
|75531
|927
|743
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|115593
|2791
|515782
|7287
|9286
|67
|17
|Kerala
|84579
|3679
|144471
|4851
|836
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|1106
|5
|3354
|39
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|19372
|435
|113832
|2120
|2434
|35
|20
|Maharashtra
|255722
|2826
|1149603
|15048
|38084
|326
|21
|Manipur
|2576
|79
|9205
|124
|74
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2209
|126
|4393
|74
|54
|23
|Mizoram
|313
|35
|1807
|35
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1226
|71
|5309
|52
|17
|25
|Odisha
|29504
|797
|202302
|4108
|907
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|4787
|87
|23763
|419
|539
|5
|27
|Punjab
|13577
|712
|100977
|1509
|3603
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|21154
|79
|121331
|2090
|1545
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|649
|9
|2480
|32
|45
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46120
|135
|564092
|5558
|9784
|66
|31
|Telengana
|27052
|849
|172388
|2176
|1171
|8
|32
|Tripura
|4858
|313
|21876
|466
|299
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9089
|1013
|41740
|402
|652
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|46385
|1438
|362052
|5226
|6029
|52
|35
|West Bengal
|27439
|309
|237698
|2986
|5194
|62
|Total#
|934427
|3198
|5586703
|76737
|102685
|903
As per ICMR, a total of 7,99,82,394 COVID-19 samples were tested in India till October 4 out of which 9,89,860 were tested yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health said that India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average.