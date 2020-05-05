हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID-19: Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE, says Defence Official

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, said a Defence spokesperson.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE, says Defence Official
File image

Kochi: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday.

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said.

While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.

The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

CoronavirusIndians evacuationINS JalashwaINS ShardulINS Magar
