In a positive development related to coronavirus spread in India, the total recoveries in the country crossed 50-lakh mark on Monday (September 28) as per the Ministry of health and family welfare.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Total recovered cases in India cross 50 lakh mark, 10 lakh recovered in 11 days

New Delhi: In a positive development related to coronavirus spread in India, the total recoveries in the country crossed 50-lakh mark on Monday (September 28) as per the Ministry of health and family welfare.

Out of the total recoveries, 10 lakh recovered cases were registered in the last 11 days showing a steady rise in the number of recoveries. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health, the number of recoveries has continuously surged from June 3.

 

On June 3 India recorded total of 1 lakh recoveries which stands at 50 lakh on September 28.

The Ministry of Health said, ''India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day recently. Recovered Cases have outpaced Active Cases by more than 5 times.''

''The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of Standard Treatment Protocol, full dedication & commitment of Doctors, paramedics & frontline workers,'' said the Ministry in a tweet.

On Sunday, 92,043 new recoveries were reported out of which 76 percent of the new recovered cases are found in 10 States/UTs which include -  Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal.

 

 

 

