Coronavirus danger still persists; India will win battle against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned that the ''coronavirus danger still persists'' as he urged the countrymen to strictly abide by the Centre’s COVID-19 safety protocols in order to contain the pandemic.

The PM also exuded confidence that India will win the battle against the COVID-19. “The danger of Coronavirus still persists. In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying. I appeal to everyone, don't be careless when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. Remember - 'Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi'” PM Narendra Modi said.

Released the autobiography of Shri Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Ji. https://t.co/ww1xsZpMS7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2020

The PM made these remarks after releasing the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as ‘Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society. `

Hailing Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, who served as a Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms, the PM said that Patil worked throughout his life for improving the lives of the poor, farmers and villagers.



His autobiography is titled ‘Deh Vechwa Karani’ which means `dedicating one`s life for a noble cause` and is aptly named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives.

Addressing the event via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "The autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil may have been released today, but the stories of his life will be found in every region of Maharashtra. I have also seen how Balasaheb Vikhe Patil had dedicated his life to the development of Maharashtra. I am very grateful to Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, his family, and all my colleagues in Ahmednagar, who invited me to join this occasion."

"Patil has always stressed on how to make politics a medium for meaningful change in society, how to solve the problems of the village and the poor. This is what made him different from others," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Ahmednagar MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, Officials of Pravara Medical Trust, and Pravara Sugar Factory were also present during the event.

Pravara Rural Education Society was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district, with the aim to provide a world-class education to the rural masses and empower the girl child. The Society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students.