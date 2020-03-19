Coronavirus impact: UGC tells universities to postpone exams, suspend evaluation work

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities and affiliated colleges on Thursday (March 19, 2020) to postpone examinations till March-end due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation work will be suspended during the period too.

"All universities and affiliated colleges should postpone exams till March 31 and suspend evaluation work. A further schedule should be decided following a review of the situation," the commission said in an order.

School, colleges and educational institutions in several states had been closed till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus scare. The continued widespread of coronavirus has taken a toll on multiple economies.

To combat the deadly coronavirus, states across the country have closed down all educational institutions, gyms, night clubs and spas. The Central Government has issued an order to close down all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which also includes the Taj Mahal.

This will have a huge impact on the exchequer as there are more than 3000 monuments under ASI. The Health Ministry has also issued a notice that passengers travelling to India will not be allowed from EU Countries, the UK, European Free Trade Association, and Turkey from March 18, 2020.