Coronavirus lockdown extension on the cards; PM Narendra Modi, CMs on same page on COVID-19 threat

In view of the ongoing lockdown due to a massive rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers held a meeting on Saturday and an extension of the lockdown was a broad consensus. With a likely extension on the cards, the people across the nation will have to stay indoors as the Centre is considering an extension of two weeks.

In the meeting, most states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks and the government is considering this request. The PM will take a final call soon. The ongoing lockdown is set to end on April 14. India till 11 pm (IST) on Saturday (April 10) recorded a total of 7,529 positive cases, 242 deaths and 653 recoveries.

During the video conference with all the state chief ministers, PM Modi observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the states has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount. He emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge.

He underlined that the motto of the government earlier was ‘jaan hai to jahaan hai’ but now is ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’, signalling an evolution of strategy in dealing with the pandemic. Earlier, when PM Modi had announced the lockdown, he had said that 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' (If your life is safe, so will the world around you) but now he had asserted that India will focus on both the aspects.

PM Modi told the CMs that the focus now should be on health as well as the prosperity of the nation. He said when every citizen does his work while keeping both these aspects in mind and follows the government instructions, then it will further strengthen the fight against coronavirus. "While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahaan hai'... Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi Jahaan Bhi', for India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India," PM Modi said.

He also said that he has emphasized that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and adherence to social distancing is very important. PM Modi told the CMs that he is available round the clock. “I am always available. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” PM Modi said during the meeting. He said that we all should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against this disease.

Shortly after the meeting, several state governments, including WestBengal, Maharashtra, Goa, etc. announced an extension of the lockdown.