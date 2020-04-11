PM Narendra Modi to focus on 'jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi', signals new strategy to tackle coronavirus COVID-19

As India battles the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India will now work on both the aspects of 'jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi' (lives as well as the world), signalling an evolution of strategy in dealing with the pandemic. Earlier, when PM Modi had announced the lockdown, he had said that 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' (If your life is safe, so will the world around you) but now he had asserted that India will focus on both the aspects.

PM Modi interacted with chief ministers over video conferencing and told them that the focus now should be on health as well as the prosperity of the nation. He said when every citizen does his work while keeping both these aspects in mind and follows the government instructions, then it will further strengthen the fight against coronavirus.

"While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahaan hai'... Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi Jahaan Bhi', for India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India," PM Modi said.

The ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crisis, announced by PM Modi on March 24, is scheduled to end on April 14.

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14. "During the video-conferencing with state CMs today, most states requested Prime Minister Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request," a government spokesperson said.

There are indications that an extension in lockdown may come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities and sources said proposals being considered to include lesser restrictions in areas unaffected by the virus spread.

Farmers and industry bodies have sought certain relaxations during the lockdown to carry out necessary activities.

During the video conference with PM Modi, several chief ministers including Punjab's Amarinder Singh, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal had suggested extending the lockdown at least by a fortnight. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown till April 30 and May 1 respectively.

PM Modi was accompanied by some senior officials, including from the Union health ministry, during the meeting and the chief ministers who participated in it also included Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal (Haryana), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar).