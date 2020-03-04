Coronavirus scare in India: What we know so far

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) informed that as many as 28 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India.

Apart from the three cases from Kerala who were cured, there is one case each in Delhi and Hyderabad, six from Agra and 17 people from Jaipur (a group of 16 Italians and 1 Indian).

The minister said, "We have requested Delhi government to remain fully prepared if the cases increases and to develop high-quality isolation wards if needed in future. Our health officials have visited and reviewed the facilities anticipating the outbreak." He said that 19 more laboratories have been established making it a total of 34 functional laboratories.

The Italian group had come to India on February 21, Italy wasn't a part of the universal screening at airports that point of time. One of the tourists was found positive in Jaipur, they wanted to go back but they were put in isolation at the ITBP camp and placed them in quarantine.

It is believed that the infected person gave the infection to his wife who has also tested positive. Out of the group, 14 more people were found positive. Their Indian driver has also been found positive for coronavirus. A total of 17 people from that group.

Follow LIVE updates here

The one confirmed case from Delhi had a travel history to Italy, it is reported that he has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. At least six other people reported of high viral fever from the Taj city (Agra) on March 3. Reports claimed that these are the same people who were in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi. All the six people have been kept in an isolation and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation.

The person from Hyderabad had recently returned from Dubai.

Read | Three active coronavirus cases confirmed in India, Centre issues fresh travel advisory

The first cases were reported from Kerala in the month of January 2020, but after being administered 'treatment' they were later discharged in February. According to officials of the Government Medical College Hospital, the decision to discharge was taken by the Medical Board after the patients' samples had tested negative for the second time.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released basic preventive measures to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The measures 'Help us to Help you' states:

-Wash your hands frequently

-Maintain social distancing

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

-Practice respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze

-If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care at the earliest

-Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider

India curbs exports of common drugs as coronavirus fears intensify

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also released some more measures to follow while using a mask and said:

- Before putting on a mask, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask and make sure there are no gaps

- Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp

- Do not reuse single-use masks

- Remove the mask from behind and avoid touching the front of the mask

- Discard the mask immediately in a closed bin after use

The government has also released a 24/7 helpline number +91-11-2397 8046 and an email id ncov2019@gmail.com through which people can get more information in this regard and can seek help in case of any coronavirus emergency.

Globally, more than 3,100 people have died as a result of the virus, the vast majority of them in China. More than 90,000 people have been infected, with cases registered in more than 60 countries.