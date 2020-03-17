Coronavirus scare: Indian Railways hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 to minimise footfalls at 250 stations

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

He, however, added that the increase in the platform ticket prices is a temporary measure to contain an extra load of people in the railway premises. 

NEW DELHI: Amid rising cases of novel Coronavirus, the Indian Railways on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) increased prices of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 for 250 stations in the country to minimise the footfalls at the stations. Sharing more details, a senior Rail Ministry official said that the zonal railways have decided to increase the prices of platform tickets. 

“Platform ticket price has been increased to Rs 50 at about 250 stations across the country to ensure crowd control,’’ he added. 

The official further said that the Western Railways has increased the platform ticket fare to Rs 50 in 6 Divisions - Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders. ’’  

He, however, added that the increase in the platform ticket prices is a temporary measure to contain an extra load of people in the railway premises. 

He also pointed out that in March 2015, the railways has delegated the power to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMS) to increase the rate of platform tickets beyond Rs 10 to regulate rush at platforms during specific requirements under intimation of its office.  

With 12 new cases of novel coronavirus infections reported in India on Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in India climbed to 126, up from 114 a day earlier, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the government also asked all ministries and departments to install thermal scanners at the entrance of the buildings and suspend issuance of temporary and visitor passes with immediate effect. 

According to an official order, issued by Department of Personnel and Training, these precautionary measures were aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

All ministries and departments are advised to take all necessary measures, including installation of thermal scanners, mandatory placing of hand sanitiser at the entrance of the government buildings, discourage visits by outsiders, and suspend all temporary or visitor passes with immediate effect. 

"Only those visitors who have a proper permission of the officer whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened," it said. 

The order also asked officers to avoid non-essential travel, and directed closure of gyms, recreation centres and creches located in government buildings. 

