Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 due to Coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Taking note of global pandemic novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Supreme Court decided that from March 16 it will take up for hearing only urgent matters and no persons except lawyers concerned will be allowed inside its courtrooms. According to report, from March 16 onwards, only six benches of the apex court will function, instead of the usual 14 benches.

The apex court, which has been mulling over the issue in its meetings held at the residence of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on March 12th and 13th, took note of the government's March 5 advisory cautioning against mass gatherings in view of the fact that the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a 'global pandemic'.

The apex court's notification, issued by its secretary-general Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, said it has been decided that its functioning shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of benches as may be found appropriate.

"On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts including medical professionals and also considering the safety and welfare of all the visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the courts shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of benches as may be found appropriate," the notification said.

"It is hereby notified that no persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matter, that is either for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the courtroom," it said, adding that the mentioning of matters for the urgent hearing will be made only before the mentioning officer.

Hours after the Supreme Court's announcement, the Delhi High Court held an emergency meeting on Friday (March 13) and decided that from March 16, it will only hear urgent matters. It also decided not to insist on the personal appearance of parties (litigants) unless it is indispensable, said an advisory issued by the court after the meeting.

The high court also issued an advisory for regulating the entry of litigants in district courts to avoid crowding. It suggested that video-conferencing facilities be put to optimum use for recording evidence.