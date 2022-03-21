Corruption, drugs & insurgency: CM N Biren Singh's 3-point priority plan for Manipur

New Delhi: BJP leader N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second consecutive term after a comfortable win in the Assembly Election 2022 and laid down a clear plan of governance for his new term.

Sharing the road-map ahead for Manipur, Biren Singh said that the three-point priority agenda of his government involves the eradication of corruption, ending the drug menace and strongly addressing the issue of insurgency.

Corruption-free Manipur

My Government's first step will be to make Manipur a corruption-free state. I would work day and night to wash out corruption from the state, N Biren Singh told ANI right after his oath-taking ceremony.

End to the drug menace

My government's next step will be to wash out any kind of drug-related matter from the state as it affects the youth the most, Singh added.

Resolve insurgency

Thirdly, I will try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues. These three will be my primary duties.

Being a border state, Manipur youth falls victim to insurgency operations and get involved in such activities. The Insurgency in Manipur is an ongoing armed conflict between India and a number of separatist rebel groups, taking place in the state.

Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday, which was attended by the party`s central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju.

Ahead of the BJP`s state legislature party meeting, Singh had visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

