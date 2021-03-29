हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu & Kashmir

Councillor, policeman killed in terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sopore

Councillor, policeman killed in terror attack in Jammu &amp; Kashmir’s Sopore

Srinagar: A councillor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday (March 29).

Another councillor Shams-ud-din Peer has sustained serious injuries in the attack.

“A councillor Riyaz Ahmad and one policeman Shafqat Ahmad had died in Sopore terrorist attack,” said Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar.

According to the police, the terrorists opened fire at the Municipal Office at Sopore.

Additional forces were called in. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the assailants.

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) Chairperson Shafiq Mir blamed the Centre for not being able to give them adequate protection.

“One councillor succumbed to injuries while one policeman got killed this morning. I reiterate that security should be given to panchayat leaders of J&K. We've done our jobs by forming a 3-tier panchayat system, but the Centre has failed to secure us,” Mir said.

Wreath laying ceremony was held later in the day for police personnel Shafqat and Councillor Riyaz Ahmad.

