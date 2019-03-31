हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

Countdown begins for defence satellite Emisat launch

The ISRO said the rocket will first put the 436 kg Emisat into a 749 km orbit.

Countdown begins for defence satellite Emisat launch
Representational image

Chennai: The countdown for the Monday morning launch of a new variant of the Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying electronic intelligence satellite, Emisat for the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) began on Sunday, the Indian space agency said.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the countdown began at 6.27 a.m. at the rocket port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Along with the Emisat, the rocket will carry 28 third-party satellites and also demonstrate its new technologies like three different orbits.

The ISRO said the rocket will first put the 436 kg Emisat into a 749 km orbit.

After that, it will be brought down to put into orbit the 28 satellites at an altitude of 504 km.

This will be followed by bringing the rocket down further to 485 km when the fourth stage/engine will turn into a payload platform carrying three experimental payloads: (a) Automatic Identification System (AIS) from ISRO for Maritime satellite applications capturing messages transmitted from ships (b) Automatic Packet Repeating System (APRS) from AMSAT (Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation), India - to assist amateur radio operators in tracking and monitoring position data and (c) Advanced Retarding Potential Analyser for Ionospheric Studies (ARIS) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) - for the structural and compositional studies of ionosphere, the space agency said.

The whole flight sequence will take about 180 minutes from the rocket`s lift off slated at 9.27 a.m. on Monday.

The 28 international customer satellites -- 24 from the US, two from Lithuania and one each from Spain and Switzerland -- will weigh about 220 kg.

"It is a special mission for us. We will be using a PSLV rocket with four strap-on motors. Further, for the first time we will be trying to orbit the rocket at three different altitudes," ISRO Chairman K. Sivan had earlier told IANS.

The PSLV is a four-stage engine expendable rocket with alternating solid and liquid fuel.

In its normal configuration, the rocket will have six strap-on motors hugging its first stage.

On January 24, the ISRO flew a PSLV with two strap-on motors while in March, it had four strap-on motors.

The space agency also has two more PSLV variants -- Core Alone (without any strap-on motors) and the larger PSLV-XL.

The ISRO selects the kind of rocket to be used based on the weight of satellites it carries.

It will also be launching two more defence satellites sometime in July or August with its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

Tags:
ISRODRDOPolar Satellite Launch Vehicle
Next
Story

Nishad Party explains why it pulled out of alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT3M50S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day