Counter Intelligence Wing Dismantles Terror Ecosystem In Jammu And Kashmir

Kashmir: The Counter Intelligence (CI) division of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) carried out a series of operations in different locations throughout the Kashmir valley. These operations were part of efforts to disrupt the terror network that had been exploiting social media for the purposes of making threats and recruiting individuals for acts of terror.

SSP CI Kashmir said “ Searches at 05 locations in Districts of Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama were conducted to dismantle terror ecosystem. “The searches were conducted in pursuance to search warrant obtained from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 153-A, 505, 506 IPC, 13, 18, 18-B, 39 UAPA registered in P/S CIK Srinagar,” he added.

The case pertains to a deep conspiracy hatched by terrorist organizations with their associates in Kashmir valley in conspiracy with handlers sitting across who are uploading criminal content on different Social Media platforms which are not only seditious in nature but are also spreading anti-India narrative aiming at glorifying/glamorizing terrorists and also inciting and luring gullible youths to take up arms against the sovereignty of India by joining terrorist ranks, the officer added.

During preliminary investigation it revealed that some of these individuals/entities were profiling individuals, especially those who would like to take a different and independent stand against secessionists or terrorists and who are in support of peace, order and a violence-free society, as legitimate targets of vilification and violence, the police officer said.

Adding he said, “These anti-national elements are also profiling bonafide Government servants working in Kashmir and perpetually keep issuing threats, sometimes open and sometimes veiled to harm their person, reputation or properties in order to prevent them in performing their lawful duties.”

During the course of preliminary investigation, it was also revealed that through these Facebook accounts, these associates of terrorist organization(s) are promoting feeling of enmity and disharmony among different religious and regional groups and provoking youth to indulge in large-scale violence and disturbance against the peace and tranquility of Kashmir, the officer said.

The searching party claimed that “During the searches, incriminating material including electronic gadgets and other articles having bearing on the investigation of the case was seized and recovered.” Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying such elements who are inimical to the peace and security of the state and aresupporting/abetting terrorism by luring gullible youth into the fold of terrorism.