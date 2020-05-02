Country first, marriage later: Story of corona warrior Sharmila

New Delhi: PPE kit replaced bridal outfit, gloves replaced bangles and surgical tapes took over her wedding veil - This is a story of a corona warrior Sharmila, who postponed matrimony due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to combat the spread COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Sharmila, a resident of Bilaspur, is a nurse in Chandigarh. She postponed her marriage that was scheduled for May 1, 2020, to help the country fight the coronavirus, as in her words, "She can marry after the lockdown ends, but being on duty at the moment is more important."

Since April 7, Sharmila in her PPE kit has screened more than thousands of people at the entry point of Chandigarh's vegetable and grain market.

"My marriage was supposed to take place in Bilaspur on May 1, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 curfew in Chandigarh and the current situation in the country, I decided to stay on duty. I took the decision as marriage can happen after the lockdown ends; however, to be present on the duty at this moment is important," she said in her conversation with Zee News.

Sharmila was engaged on February 9, and the date of marriage was also fixed on the same day.

Sharmila said that everyone in her family and in-laws agreed with her decision. Sharmila added, "No one knew that this lockdown would go so far and as soon as the wedding date was finalised in February, my family had started preparations for the wedding. We had also gone shopping but could not buy everything as the nation-wide lockdown was imposed."

She also appealed to people through Zee News that every corona warrior is doing his/her duty by sacrificing some or the other thing, so people should also cooperate with the front-line workers.

"Those who throw stones at front-line workers should understand that they are performing their jobs and the people should also stay at home and perform their duties," added corona warrior Sharmila.

Sharmila may have to wait a little longer for her wedding but she remains positive. She believes that even as the medical gear replaced her wedding dress and jewelleries, the present situation doesn't allow her to vacate the duty.